Triple-A Columbus activated Lavastida (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Thursday and assigned him to Double-A Akron.
Lavastida, who was the Guardians' No. 2 catcher to begin the season before being optioned to the minors April 24, has been out of commission at Columbus since June 18 with a right hamstring strain. He'll get the chance to play regularly at Akron before potentially moving back to Columbus once he gets a few games under his belt.
