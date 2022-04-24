Labastida was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Lavastida served as catching depth early in the year but hit just .083 with three walks and four strikeouts while appearing in six games. Luke Maile (hamstring) will likely be recalled by the Guardians to serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Austin Hedges.
