Lavastida could open the year as the Guardians' backup catcher while Bo Naylor gets more seasoning at Triple-A Columbus, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona left open the possibility for Naylor to "knock the door down," but it sounds like Lavastida could win the backup job behind Mike Zunino with a solid camp. Lavastida was an impressive offensive performer his entire minor-league career until he reached Triple-A in 2021. He struggled at that level again (85 wRC+) in 2022 and missed time with a hamstring injury. If Lavasitda looks too overmatched this spring, non-roster invitees Cam Gallagher and Zack Collins could figure into the mix.