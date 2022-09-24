Morris (1-2) picked up the first win of his young major-league career Friday against the Rangers, giving up two runs (one earned) in five innings while striking out five and allowing two walks and four hits.

The Rangers scored twice in the bottom of the second inning on a Kevin Plawecki single and a Myles Straw throwing error. Three batters reached base in that inning, but Morris didn't allow more than a single baserunner in any of his other four frames. The Guardians were losing when he completed the bottom of the fifth but scored six runs in the top of the next frame while Morris was still the pitcher of record. The outing brought Morris' ERA down to 2.18 through his first five starts. He tentatively lines up to face the Rays and Royals (both at home) to end the regular season.