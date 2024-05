Fry went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Fry belted a two-run shot in the fourth inning and later reached base twice more. The breakout utilityman has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with four extra-base hits over his last 10 games. Through 27 games, Fry is slashing .309/.437/.515 with three home runs and 14 runs scored.