Fry went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Athletics.

Fry has been in the lineup against both southpaws the Athletics have started so far, playing at designated hitter on Opening Day and at first base in Saturday's contest. He offers a right-handed option at catcher and first, though he could push for more playing time given his hot start. Fry has gone 4-for-6 with three RBI, a steal and two walks over 11 plate appearances while hitting in the middle of the order versus southpaws.