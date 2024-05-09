Fry went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Fry went yard in the ninth inning off Andrew Chafin to tie the game at 4-4. This was Fry's second homer of the season. The versatile 28-year-old is batting .364 (8-for-22) over his last eight games. His ability to catch, play in the corner outfield and fill in at first base gives him multiple paths to playing time, and that versatility figures to be even more important as the Guardians weigh their options for left field with Steven Kwan (hamstring) out for likely four weeks. Fry is slashing .316/.438/.491 with two homers, one stolen base, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and four doubles over 73 plate appearances.