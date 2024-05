Fry went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Monday's 3-1 win against the Mets.

Fry plated two of Cleveland's three runs with a single in the first inning. He has been swinging a hot bat in May, slashing .353/.488/.647 with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs along with an 8:8 BB:K over 43 plate appearances. Fry also has a stolen base in each of his past two games after swiping just one bag across his first 30 games this season.