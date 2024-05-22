Fry went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Mets.

Fry didn't start Tuesday, but he delivered a two-run home run when he pinch hit for Kyle Manzardo in the sixth inning. Over his last 11 games, Fry has gone 10-for-27 (.370) with four homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two stolen bases and an 8:6 BB:K. The 28-year-old is taking advantage of every opportunity he gets despite lacking an everyday spot in the lineup. He's up to a .338/.476/.588 slash line with five homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored and three steals over 105 plate appearances this season. Fry has already surpassed his numbers from 113 plate appearances in 2023 in all of the major fantasy-relevant categories.