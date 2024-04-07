Fry went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

Getting the start behind the plate and batting eighth, Fry gave the Guardians' pitching staff all the offense it would need by taking Joe Ryan deep in the second inning. It was the first homer of the season for the 28-year-old utility player and also his first appearance at catcher, but he's also started one game at first base and one at DH while also coming off the bench to see some action at third base. Fry could start to get more consistent playing time somewhere on the diamond if he keeps raking -- he's batting .455 (5-for-11) with six RBI and four runs so far.