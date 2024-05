Fry went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Twins.

Fry put Cleveland ahead with his 364-foot, two-run home run in the sixth inning off reliever Steven Okert. The 28-year-old utility man has been especially hot since the calendar turned to May, hitting .366 (11-for-30) this month. Over 95 plate appearances this season, Fry is slashing .333/.453/.560 with four homers, 15 runs scored and 14 RBI.