Fry will start at designated hitter and bat third in Monday's game versus the White Sox.

The White Sox are going with an opener in lefty Tanner Banks, so putting the right-handed hitting Fry in the third spot ensures at least one plate appearance versus a southpaw. Three of Fry's four starts this season have come against lefties, and he's 3-for-5 with a double versus them in the early going.