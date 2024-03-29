Fry is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Fry was the designated hitter for Opening Day and finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. It was a great start to 2024 for the 28-year-old, but with the Athletics starting right-hander Ross Stripling on Friday, the Guardians will turn to lefty Estevan Florial to start at DH and bat eighth in the lineup.