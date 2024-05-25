Arias went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Arias had gone 5-for-34 (.147) over his first 14 games in May, so it's no surprise his playing time has been sparse lately. His last multi-hit effort was April 20. The 24-year-old is sporting a poor .224/.248/.337 slash line with one home run, four steals, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, six doubles and a triple over 101 plate appearances in a utility role.