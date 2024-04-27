Arias went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

Arias' last four starts have been evenly split between second and third, providing opportunities for Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez to get rest. Arias is off to a solid start this season in a utility role, slashing .278/.304/.426 with three steals, one home run, eight RBI and seven runs scored across 56 plate appearances. He's already played at six different positions this season, so he should be able to be in the lineup semi-regularly despite lacking a single obvious path to playing time.