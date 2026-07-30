Guardians' Gabriel Arias: On-base three times in win

Arias started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored in Wednesdays 6-1 win over the Reds.

Arias has seen his playing time dwindle since Jose Ramirez (hand) came off the injured list, but got the start at second base today with Travis Bazzana moving to designated hitter. The utility-man now has a a hit in six of his last seven games. The 26-year-old is having the best hitting season of his career with a .261/.302/.412 slash line and five home runs, but the infield for the Guardians is airtight with Ramirez, Bazzana, and Brayan Rocchio.