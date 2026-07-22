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Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Likely to shift into utility role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias had started in three of the Guardians' previous four games, but he'll likely shift into more of a utility role moving forward after Jose Ramirez (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Since returning June 14 following an extended stay on the IL, Arias has played in 25 games for the Guardians and has produced a .260/.299/.397 batting line with three home runs, four stolen bases, nine runs and six RBI.

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