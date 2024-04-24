Arias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Arias made six consecutive starts from April 13 through 18, but he's now been back on the bench three times in the Guardians' ensuing five games. Though Arias is maintaining a respectable .781 OPS over 48 plate appearances on the season, he looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role for now while Cleveland continues to stick with Brayan Rocchio as its primary shortstop.