Arias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.
Arias saw a run of playing time in late May and early June, but he's slipped back into a utility role over the last week. The infielder has gone a modest 6-for-28 (.214) over his last 10 contests, though he's recorded three extra-base hits in that span. Arias is slashing .215/.250/.339 with two homers, four stolen bases, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple over 128 plate appearances this season.
