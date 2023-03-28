Gaddis is expected to move into the Guardians' rotation to replace the injured Triston McKenzie (shoulder), Mandy Bell and Jesus Cano of MLB.com report.

Gaddis had been projected for a bullpen role, but it should be a seamless transition since he's still stretched out from spring training. The right-hander pitched well during Cactus League with a 2.77 ERA and 17:3 K:BB over 13 innings. Gaddis was much less successful in two spot starts for Cleveland in 2022 (18.41 ERA), but he struck out 158 across 121.1 frames between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. With McKenzie potentially sidelined for two months, Gaddis could get a long look in the rotation.