Noel was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Noel, 21, has gone 2-for-15 at the dish in nine games this spring. The young slugger is expected to play left and right field in addition to his natural first base at Columbus this season.
