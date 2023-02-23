Noel will get some time at first base, left field and right field during 2023, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Noel is likely to begin the season with Triple-A Columbus, where he played four games last season. Across three levels of the minors in 2022, he hit 32 home runs. He still strikes out at a high rate -- that mark was at 27.4 percent last season, but the power remains enticing if he can improve his plate discipline. The 21-year-old is a natural first baseman, but getting more time in the corner outfield at the highest levels of the minors could open more pathways for his eventual major-league debut.