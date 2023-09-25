Noel slashed .246/.320/.451 with 14 home runs in 69 games during the second half for Triple-A Columbus.

Given that Noel is the second-youngest qualified hitter at Triple-A this year (behind Masyn Winn), he can be forgiven for struggling in the first half (.673 OPS). Noel has a 116.5 mph maximum exit velocity and a 106.3 mph 90th percentile exit velocity, but he also made too much soft contact (24.7 percent), so he could benefit in 2024 from being more selective at the plate.