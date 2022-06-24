Noel has hit 19 homers in 62 games for High-A Lake County this year, but he's also batting .219 with a 31.7 percent strikeout rate and a 7.3 percent walk rate.

While Noel is on close to a 50-homer pace over a 162-game season, he's been striking out more than we've ever seen from him in the past -- including at this same level last year. Noel gained some hype last season after hitting .340 with a 1.005 OPS across three levels of the minors, but that stat line was buoyed by the highly fortunate .421 BABIP he put up while batting .393 in Low-A. He'll need to adjust his approach to become a useful big leaguer, particularly because Noel looks like he may be limited to first base defensively.