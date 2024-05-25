Allen (6-3) earned the win Friday against the Angels, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Allen collected his third consecutive win with his effort in Anaheim. Over those three starts, the Guardians lefty has tossed a 1.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings. Overall, he owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB in 57 innings. Allen looks to keep his winning ways rolling in his next start, scheduled tentatively against the Rockies in Colorado.