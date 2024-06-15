Allen (7-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five-plus innings in a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

The lefty wasn't exactly efficient, tossing 47 of 84 pitches for strikes, but he blanked Toronto for five frames before back-to-back hits to lead off the sixth brought home Toronto's only run and chased Allen from the game. The 25-year-old has given up three runs or less in five of his last six outings, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB in 30.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mariners.