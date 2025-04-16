Allen (1-1) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Allen mowed down the Orioles allowing just two base knocks to Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson. After showing poor command in his 2025 debut, Allen has looked like a completely different pitcher. He's given up one run in his last 10.1 innings while averaging just under a strikeout per inning. Allen owns a 2.30 ERA and 1.40 WHIP and lines up for a favorable matchup versus the Pirates this weekend.