Guardians' Logan Allen: Inefficient in spot start

Allen didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Called up as the 27th man to get the start in the nightcap of the twin bill, Allen needed 81 pitches (51 strikes) to record just 10 outs before getting the hook in line for the loss. Cleveland's offense was able to bail him out late, however. The southpaw is likely to return to Triple-A Columbus, but through two big-league appearances (one start) this season he's posted a 2.45 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings.