Guardians' Logan Allen: Added as 27th man

The Guardians appointed Allen as their 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Allen is set to toe the slab to begin the nightcap while Gavin Williams gets the call to start the first game of Saturday's twin bill. Allen tallied seven strikeouts while giving up two unearned runs in four innings during his lone major-league outing of the season May 25 against Washington. Since then, he's turned in a 3.43 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 42 frames at Triple-A Columbus.