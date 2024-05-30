Allen (6-3) took the loss against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings while striking out one.

Allen gave up on run on an infield single in the opening frame before getting obliterated in the second inning, beginning with a single from Elehuris Montero and ending with an RBI double from Elias Diaz. The lefty was then relieved by Eli Morgan with just two outs in the frame, marking his shortest outing of the season. It was actually Allen's second time this month in which he allowed seven runs in a start, while the loss also snapped a streak of three consecutive wins for the second-year pitcher.