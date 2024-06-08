Allen allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six frames in a no-decision Friday. He struck out three during the loss to Miami.

Allen served up back-to-back solo homers to Bryan De La Cruz and Josh Bell in the third inning but otherwise kept Miami's offense fairly quiet. It was a needed bounce-back after Allen was tagged with seven runs through 1.2 innings in his last appearance. He posted a 6.26 ERA in six May starts despite two of them being scoreless outings. For the season, Allen owns a 5.57 ERA and a 54:23 K:BB through 64.2 innings. His next start is projected to be in Toronto next weekend.