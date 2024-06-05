Allen will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Royals and is expected to work in bulk relief behind Nick Sandlin, who will serve as the Guardians' opening pitcher, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Allen was lit up for seven earned runs in just 1.2 innings during his last start against Colorado, so the Guardians may want to see if he can deliver better results coming out of the bullpen. Prior to his blowout against the Rockies, Allen had appeared to find his footing after a rough start to the season, as he had won each of his preceding three starts while pitching to a 1.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings. Sandlin is likely to cover an inning or two before giving way to Allen, who will take on a Royals squad that ranks fourth in the American League with a .724 OPS as a team.