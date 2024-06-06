Allen is listed as the Guardians' probable pitcher for Friday's game against the Marlins in Miami.

Allen had been in line to work as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener Nick Sandlin in Wednesday's game against the Royals, but that contest was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather. Whether than pushing Allen's next outing back a day to Thursday's series finale, Tanner Bibee will stay on turn in the rotation and start against Kansas City. Allen is thus set to take the hill for the series opener in Miami, and barring a late change from manager Stephen Vogt, the southpaw looks poised to handle a traditional starting role rather than working behind Sandlin.