Laureano isn't in the Guardinas' lineup Tuesday against Seattle.
Laureano will get a breather Tuesday after getting hit by two pitches during Monday's loss. Will Brennan will start in right field while Bo Naylor serves as the DH, allowing Austin Hedges to start behind the dish.
