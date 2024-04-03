Laureano is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Seattle.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Laureano, who could still be a little sore after being hit by two pitches Monday. The Guardians are going with Will Brennan in right field and Estevan Florial in center.
