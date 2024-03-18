Bieber has allowed three runs on five hits and six walks while striking out 12 over 11.1 innings across three Cactus League starts.

Bieber racked up eight of those strikeouts over 5.2 innings Sunday versus the Reds. After dealing with elbow inflammation in 2023, the right-hander had no restrictions entering spring training and has delivered strong results. Nothing's set in stone yet, but it's likely Bieber will make one more spring start and figures to be in contention for the Opening Day start March 28 versus the Athletics.