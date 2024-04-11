Bibee (1-0) pitched 4.1 innings in Wednesday's win over the White Sox, allowing five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out two.

Bibee was victimized by Gavin Sheets early as the first baseman doubled home a run in the first inning and then launched a three-run shot in the third to put the Guardians in an early 5-0 hole. The 25-year-old right-hander was unable to make it through five innings for the second time in his first three starts, allowing a season-high five earned runs, though he managed to avoid the loss thanks to Cleveland's late comeback. He'll look to lower his 5.93 ERA next week when the Guardians travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox.