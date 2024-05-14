Bibee allowed three hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out four during the win over Texas.

Bibee failed to complete six innings for the third consecutive start, but this time it was simply due to a high pitch count. He was tagged with 10 runs in his previous two starts but bounced back with his second scoreless start of the year. Bibee retired the first 11 batters Monday before tailing off a bit near the end of his start, including leaving the game after loading the bases in the sixth inning. He lowered his ERA to 4.34 with a 48:15 K:BB through 45.2 innings. Bibee's next start is expected to be at home this weekend against the Twins.