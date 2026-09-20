Bibee did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-6 win against the Athletics, allowing six runs on 12 hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Bibee was spotted a huge lead but struggled, yielding a career-high 12 hits while generating just seven whiffs on 95 pitches. It continued a rough September for the 27-year-old, who owns a bloated 8.24 ERA in four starts this month while failing to log five frames in three of them. He owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 142:54 K:BB across 182 innings overall and will try to rebound in his final matchup of the regular season at Kansas City next weekend.