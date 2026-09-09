Bibee didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Orioles, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

Four of the six hits off Bibee went for extra bases, including a two-run homer by Pete Alonso in the fifth inning that chased him from the game. The right-hander has been tagged for five earned runs in three of his last six starts, a stretch in which he's gone 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB in 32.2 innings. Bibee will try to right the ship in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the White Sox.