Bibee didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Orioles, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

Four of the six hits off Bibee went for extra bases, including a two-run homer by Pete Alonso in the fifth inning that chased him from the game. The right-hander has been tagged for five earned runs in three of his last six starts, a stretch in which he's gone 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB in 32.2 innings. Bibee will try to right the ship in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the White Sox.

Add CBS Sports on Google