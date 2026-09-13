Bibee (6-15) earned the win Sunday over Minnesota, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Bibee. The right-hander had failed to make it through four innings in either of his previous two starts, giving up 10 runs across 8.1 innings in that span. Overall, Bibbe's ERA sits at 4.16 across 31 starts (177.1 innings) this season with a 1.18 WHIP and 140:54 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the A's at home in his next outing.