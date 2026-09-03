Bibee (5-15) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Bibee held Toronto to one run over his first four innings, but he unraveled in the fifth, allowing four runs without recording an out. It's the first time in four outings that Bibee's failed to record a quality start -- he had held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in nine straight starts prior to Thursday. The right-hander's ERA now sits at 4.06 on the season with a 1.18 WHIP and 132:51 K:BB across 29 starts (166.1 innings). Bibee will look to bounce back his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road in Baltimore.