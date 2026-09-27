Bibee (7-15) earned the win in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Royals, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Bibee allowed three runs in the first inning but blanked the Royals from there, throwing 61 of 94 pitches for strikes with 13 whiffs. The performance lowered the 27-year-old's September ERA to a still-bloated 7.36 mark, and it was an encouraging effort as the Guardians prepare for the postseason. He'll finish the regular season with a 4.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 148:55 K:BB across a career-high 188 innings.