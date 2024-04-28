Bibee tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out nine batters in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Bibee made a talented Atlanta offense look inept, racking up 16 swinging strikes and allowing just two hits over seven frames. However, he was matched in putting zeroes up on the scoreboard by veteran Charlie Morton, and both hurlers had to settle for a no-decision. This was Bibee's first quality start of the campaign -- before Saturday, he hadn't gone deeper than 5.2 frames in any outing. Through six starts, the right-hander has a 3.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB over 31.1 innings.