Bibee did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits in four innings. He struck out five.

Bibee looked sharp early Wednesday, allowing just one hit through his first three innings. However, things went south in the fourth, when Bibee allowed four runs on four hits. While Cleveland would ultimately rally for a win in extra innings, it was another disappointing start from Bibee -- he's now allowed 10 runs over nine innings in his last two outings. Overall, the 25-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB in eight starts (40.1 innings) this season. Bibee's currently slated for a tough road matchup against the Rangers early next week.