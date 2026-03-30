Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Cleared to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bibee (shoulder) will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Bibee gave the Guardians a scare after he exited his first start of the campaign Thursday against Seattle with right shoulder inflammation, but the injury turned out to be a minor setback. The 27-year-old made it through a 26-pitch side session Saturday without issue, and the club has officially given him the green light to toe the rubber for Tuesday's matchup.
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