Bibee (2-0) picked up the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Bibee allowed a solo shot in the fourth frame to Brent Rooker, marking his fourth consecutive start allowing a long ball. However, he hit the eight-strikeout threshold for the second time this season and got himself in the win column. Bibee has stepped up in the absence of Shane Bieber (elbow), delivering two or fewer earned runs in two straight starts and lasting at least five innings in each appearance. He's tentatively scheduled for a matchup with Atlanta next weekend.