Bibee gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings versus the Giants on Sunday.

Bibee's spring debut was forgettable, though the strikeouts were a bright spot. The right-hander ended last season on the 60-day injured list due to right hip inflammation and started slowly in spring training. Unless he has a truly awful Cactus League slate, Bibee figures to open the season in the Guardians' rotation.