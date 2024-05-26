Bibee (3-1) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings while striking out six.

All of the damage against Bibee came in the bottom of the third when he allowed two of the first four batters to reach before surrendering a three-run blast to Taylor Ward. However, the right-hander was able to work his way out of trouble for the rest of the night while inducing 20 swings and misses. Bibee has now logged back-to-back quality starts and has given up three runs or fewer in six of his last eight outings. Saturday also marked his first win since April 21 against the Athletics (span of six starts).