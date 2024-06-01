Bibee (4-1) allowed a run on three hits and a walk over 6.1 innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Nationals.

Bibee dominated in six shutout frames before Washington finally pushed home a run in the seventh. He's turned in three straight quality starts, dropping his season ERA from 4.34 to 3.74 during that span. The 25-year-old righty has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his first 12 starts. He'll carry a 6:18 K:BB into his next start, which is expected to be at home against the Royals next week.